Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United defender's two-match ban cut on appeal
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka's two-match ban for a sending off in his side's Champions League defeat to Young Boys has been cut to one game.
He missed the following 2-1 win over Villarreal, so is now available to face Atalanta on 20 October.
The 23-year-old received a straight red card for a late tackle and was given a two-game ban for "rough play".
Manchester United's appeal against the length of the ban was upheld by Uefa.
