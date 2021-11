Last updated on .From the section Football

The 2022 World Cup will take place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is officially on.

The 22nd edition of the tournament kicks off on Monday, 21 November 2022, when hosts Qatar play at the 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

To get you in the mood, we've created a quiz to test your knowledge of recent World Cups.

Let us know how you get on, using #bbcfootball