Saturday's five other Premiership matches are still set to go ahead as planned

Saturday's Irish Premiership fixture between Carrick Rangers and Crusaders has been postponed.

The NI Football League said the decision was taken in line with the league's Covid-19 case policy.

That policy dictates external-link that matches will go ahead even if a player or players of a club test positive, provided that team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper available for selection.

However if the club cannot field a team, the match is to be re-scheduled.

The other five games set for Saturday are scheduled go ahead as planned.