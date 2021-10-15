Last updated on .From the section England

Both sets of players clashed at half time, with England's Harry Maguire and Poland's Kamil Glik booked

Fifa should "punish" those who accused Poland's Kamil Glik of racism in a game against England, says Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza.

Players from both sides clashed at half-time during September's 1-1 draw in Warsaw following an alleged incident involving defender Glik and England's Kyle Walker.

Earlier this week, Fifa said there was "insufficient evidence" to take action.

Kulesza wants football's world governing body to act.

"I made a decision that the Polish Football Association will apply to Fifa to punish those who have unjustifiably accused Kamil Glik of racist behaviour during the match against England," he wrote on Twitter.

"I was convinced from the outset that these allegations were completely false."

Heated scenes took place as the referee blew for half-time in September's game after Glik appeared to pinch Walker's neck. Maguire and Glik were both booked for their part in the incident.

After the game, England said they had made reports to the refereeing team and match delegates, but declined to say what the nature of the complaint was, with captain Harry Kane only saying: "Allegedly it was something that was done, not said."

However, Polish officials said Glik had been accused of racism.

Fifa said it would investigate the matter, then this week issued a statement saying: "Fifa's position remains firm and resolute in rejecting all forms of discrimination. In this particular case, no evidence has been produced to support further action."

Polish FA spokesperson Jakub Kwiatkowski welcomed that news external-link by referring to "absurd accusations from the English federation".