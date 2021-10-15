French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2AngersAngers1

Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Angers: Kylian Mbappe scores late penalty to seal comeback win

Kylian Mbappe celebrates
Kylian Mbappe has five goals in all competitions for PSG

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner with an 86th-minute penalty as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain came from a goal down to beat Angers at Parc des Princes.

The hosts were awarded a penalty for handball four minutes from time after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.

Mbappe found the bottom corner to complete the comeback after Danilo Pereira's header had pulled PSG level.

Angelo Fulgini had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

Fulgini tapped in from Sofiane Boufal's brilliant low cross 10 minutes before the break against the run of play.

Jimmy Cabot had nicked the ball off Marco Verratti on the edge of the Angers box as the visitors broke on the counter-attack to score.

PSG were playing without South American stars Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Neymar, and Marquinhos after the international break.

They failed to manage a shot on target in the first half, but drew level when Pereira's header from Mbappe's cross beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

After assisting and scoring the winner in Sunday's Nations League final, Mbappe repeated his heroics as he beat Bernardoni from the penalty spot.

The spot-kick was awarded after VAR officials instructed the on-field referee to review Pierrick Capelle's handball from Mauro Icardi's header.

Victory sees PSG move nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and avoid back-to-back defeats after their 100% start was ended by Rennes before the international break.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 17DagbaSubstituted forHakimiat 72'minutes
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22DialloSubstituted forBernatat 63'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forDraxlerat 72'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forWijnaldumat 63'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forEbimbeat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 35Gharbi

Angers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 29Manceau
  • 8Traoré
  • 24Thomas
  • 11Cabot
  • 2Mendy
  • 5Mangani
  • 15CapelleBooked at 85mins
  • 10FulginiSubstituted forBahokenat 77'minutes
  • 21ChoSubstituted forBrahimiat 64'minutes
  • 7BoufalSubstituted forOunahiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Doumbia
  • 6Ebosse
  • 14Brahimi
  • 18Ounahi
  • 19Bahoken
  • 23Bobichon
  • 26Taibi
  • 27Pereira Lage
  • 30Petkovic
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAngers
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  4. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Romain Thomas (Angers).

  9. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a with an attempt from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Pierrick Capelle (Angers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Pierrick Capelle (Angers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Azzedine Ounahi (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).

