Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for clash with teammate Burns

Glentoran legend Paul Leeman says Aaron McCarey's actions were a "moment of madness" after the keeper was sent-off for striking team-mate Bobby Burns.

The 29-year-old raced towards Burns after Coleraine made it 2-2 and lashed out with the defender falling to the floor.

"I've never seen anything like it - it's a moment of madness," said Leeman.

However, Glentoran boss Mick McDermott downplayed the incident and said Burns was not struck on the face.

McCarey then grabbed Burns by the shirt before being shown a red card - Glentoran captain Patrick McClean hit the keeper with the ball in a bid to end the incident which overshadowed the Irish Premiership game at the Oval.

Goal priority

"I am more concerned about how we conceded the goal before the incident," added McDermott.

"I've only seen a close angle on an ipad and I can't zoom in on it. When I can't get our analysis cameras there's a zoomed out version I'll have a look at it. Aaron has come into the dressing room and said he shouldn't have done it, he has held his hand up and Bobby Burns the same.

"They're both gutted with what happened, so look, we'll deal with it. I spoke to Bobby and he said he didn't strike him in the face. There was no contact with the face.

"Until I see the footage I can't give you my opinion of it. Bobby confirmed in the dressing room, I actually brought him into my office, he said there was no contact with his face but when he fell back he hit his head on the grass and that was the reaction.

"Nobody falls out, they're all grown men. It's an incident that shouldn't have happened and now we move on. There's no news. Two players got in a row, it's happened before, it's not nice but it's happened and we move on.

"We have rules and we protocols, procedures and disciplinary actions. If it's proven it's violent conduct we'll have to consider the consequences. I think for me talking to our players... the disciplinary stuff we deal with all the time. I'm not going to blow it up into a major incident."

Glentoran came from behind to lead 2-1 and the drama unfolded after Cathair Friel levelled for Coleraine with 10 minutes left in a game streamed on the BBC Sport website.

"It's madness from the goalkeeper - yes, he maybe has a problem with Bobby Burns' part in the build-up but you just can't do that," added Leeman, who was the match summariser.

"I saw it when it happened and I couldn't believe it. The players weren't happy when he did that."