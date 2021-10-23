Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|13
|9
|4
|0
|21
|8
|13
|31
|2
|Fulham
|13
|8
|2
|3
|29
|14
|15
|26
|3
|West Brom
|13
|7
|4
|2
|22
|11
|11
|25
|4
|Coventry
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|16
|3
|23
|5
|QPR
|13
|6
|3
|4
|24
|20
|4
|21
|6
|Huddersfield
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|14
|4
|21
|7
|Middlesbrough
|14
|6
|3
|5
|16
|13
|3
|21
|8
|Stoke
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|14
|2
|21
|9
|Reading
|13
|6
|1
|6
|20
|22
|-2
|19
|10
|Luton
|13
|4
|6
|3
|22
|18
|4
|18
|11
|Millwall
|13
|4
|6
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|18
|12
|Blackpool
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|18
|13
|Blackburn
|13
|4
|5
|4
|21
|17
|4
|17
|14
|Nottm Forest
|13
|5
|2
|6
|18
|16
|2
|17
|15
|Swansea
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|17
|16
|Bristol City
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|17
|Sheff Utd
|13
|4
|3
|6
|17
|19
|-2
|15
|18
|Preston
|13
|3
|6
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|15
|19
|Birmingham
|13
|3
|4
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|13
|20
|Peterborough
|13
|3
|2
|8
|14
|26
|-12
|11
|21
|Cardiff
|14
|3
|2
|9
|12
|25
|-13
|11
|22
|Hull
|13
|2
|3
|8
|9
|19
|-10
|9
|23
|Barnsley
|13
|1
|5
|7
|7
|17
|-10
|8
|24
|Derby
|13
|3
|7
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|4
