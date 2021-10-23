Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00ReadingReading
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2Fulham1382329141526
3West Brom1374222111125
4Coventry137241916323
5QPR136342420421
6Huddersfield136341814421
7Middlesbrough146351613321
8Stoke136341614221
9Reading136162022-219
10Luton134632218418
11Millwall134631314-118
12Blackpool135351518-318
13Blackburn134542117417
14Nottm Forest135261816217
15Swansea134541415-117
16Bristol City134451517-216
17Sheff Utd134361719-215
18Preston133641416-215
19Birmingham133461016-613
20Peterborough133281426-1211
21Cardiff143291225-1311
22Hull13238919-109
23Barnsley13157717-108
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

