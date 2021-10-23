Wycombe Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra

WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|14
|8
|5
|1
|25
|12
|13
|29
|2
|Sunderland
|12
|9
|1
|2
|24
|12
|12
|28
|3
|Wycombe
|13
|8
|3
|2
|20
|12
|8
|27
|4
|Wigan
|12
|8
|1
|3
|22
|9
|13
|25
|5
|Rotherham
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|10
|10
|24
|6
|MK Dons
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|17
|6
|22
|7
|Burton
|14
|6
|4
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|22
|8
|Oxford Utd
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|15
|5
|21
|9
|Sheff Wed
|13
|5
|5
|3
|14
|12
|2
|20
|10
|Accrington
|13
|6
|1
|6
|17
|23
|-6
|19
|11
|Bolton
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20
|23
|-3
|18
|12
|Cheltenham
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|21
|-6
|18
|13
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|5
|4
|27
|21
|6
|17
|14
|Wimbledon
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|17
|15
|Lincoln City
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|15
|16
|Cambridge
|12
|3
|6
|3
|17
|19
|-2
|15
|17
|Portsmouth
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|18
|-3
|15
|18
|Morecambe
|13
|4
|2
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|14
|19
|Gillingham
|14
|3
|5
|6
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|20
|Fleetwood
|12
|3
|4
|5
|20
|19
|1
|13
|21
|Shrewsbury
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|20
|-10
|11
|22
|Charlton
|13
|2
|3
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|9
|23
|Crewe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|9
|22
|-13
|8
|24
|Doncaster
|12
|2
|1
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|7
Besides Gary Neville what has caused Jamie Carragher frustration in his career?
Check out a star-studded selection of films streaming now on BBC iPlayer
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.