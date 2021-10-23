Carlisle United v Oldham Athletic

CarlisleCarlisle United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|13
|8
|3
|2
|23
|11
|12
|27
|2
|Harrogate
|13
|6
|5
|2
|25
|16
|9
|23
|3
|Swindon
|13
|6
|5
|2
|18
|11
|7
|23
|4
|Port Vale
|13
|6
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|22
|5
|Tranmere
|13
|6
|4
|3
|11
|6
|5
|22
|6
|Northampton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|11
|4
|21
|7
|Exeter
|13
|4
|8
|1
|21
|13
|8
|20
|8
|Sutton United
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|13
|5
|20
|9
|Hartlepool
|13
|6
|2
|5
|14
|13
|1
|20
|10
|Leyton Orient
|13
|4
|7
|2
|20
|12
|8
|19
|11
|Barrow
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|1
|17
|12
|Bradford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|1
|17
|13
|Newport
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|17
|0
|17
|14
|Crawley
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|17
|15
|Salford
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|12
|2
|16
|16
|Walsall
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|16
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|15
|18
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|5
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|19
|Colchester
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|14
|20
|Stevenage
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|13
|21
|Mansfield
|13
|2
|5
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|11
|22
|Oldham
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|11
|23
|Carlisle
|13
|2
|5
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|11
|24
|Scunthorpe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|26
|-18
|8
Besides Gary Neville what has caused Jamie Carragher frustration in his career?
Check out a star-studded selection of films streaming now on BBC iPlayer
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.