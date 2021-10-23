Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers9621157820
2Hearts9540156919
3Dundee Utd952285317
4Celtic95132161516
5Hibernian94321411315
6Motherwell94231111014
7St Mirren93421216-413
8St Johnstone923469-39
9Aberdeen92251013-38
10Livingston9216613-77
11Dundee9135717-106
12Ross County9036819-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

