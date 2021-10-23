Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Giorgios Giakoumakis opened his Celtic scoring account in the first half

Giorgios Giakoumakis marked his first start with his maiden goal as Celtic overcame stubborn St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership to extend their winning run to four games.

The Greek striker volleyed the first-half opener following a lapse from visiting defender Callum Booth.

Celtic finally made sure of a deserved victory with Josip Juranovic's penalty.

The hosts stay fourth, a point behind leaders Hearts and Rangers, the latter facing St Mirren on Sunday.

St Johnstone's second successive defeat drops last season's cup double winners to 10th, two points above second-bottom Dundee.

