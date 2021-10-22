Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Webster scored the equaliser against Manchester City last season but is an injury doubt for Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has said there's an "outside chance" that defender Adam Webster will be fit to return from a thigh injury on Saturday.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain long-term absentees.

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns in the wake of their convincing Champions League victory over Club Brugge in midweek.

They remain without Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who continues his recovery from a metatarsal issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have made an excellent start to the season but this is their first game against one of the big boys and it is going to be hard for them.

Manchester City are playing well, and were excellent in their 5-1 Champions League win over Club Bruges in Belgium in midweek. Defensively, they give very little away.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton came from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City 3-2 in this fixture last season.

That win ended a run of seven straight defeats for the Seagulls against Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in five Premier League fixtures, although they have drawn their last three in a row.

The Seagulls have been involved in 19 goalless draws since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, the most of any team in the division in the same period.

No team in the Premier League has picked up more yellow cards this season than Brighton's 22.

Neal Maupay has scored four of the Seagulls' eight league goals this season - however, he's failed to register a single shot in his last three appearances against City.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost two of their past five away fixtures in the Premier League (W2, D1).

City have kept six clean sheets in their opening eight Premier League games for the first time.

They haven't conceded in the first half of their last 10 league matches.

Pep Guardiola's side have had 11 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season - however, no player has scored more than twice.

