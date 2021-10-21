Chelsea v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kai Havertz scored his second Chelsea goal of the season in the midweek victory over Malmo

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will be without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who both suffered injuries during the midweek Champions League victory over Malmo.

Christian Pulisic is nearing a return to training following an ankle injury but won't feature on Saturday.

Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.

Todd Cantwell, Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann remain out while Przemyslaw Placheta is lacking match fitness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is top versus bottom and, even though Chelsea will be without injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, there is only going to be one outcome here.

Norwich just cannot score goals - they have only managed two in their first eight games - and they are up against the joint-meanest defence in the division.

If there was going to be a game that Chelsea would pick to be without Lukaku and Werner, it would be this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea haven't lost in 17 meetings stretching back to 1994 (W12, D5).

Norwich could equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League against a particular opponent - matching the five defeats in a row against Wimbledon and Liverpool.

Chelsea

Chelsea are vying to win six of their first nine league matches for the first time since 2014 under Jose Mourinho. They went on to win the title that season.

The Blues have lost four home games in the Premier League in 2021 - they haven't had five defeats in a calendar year since 1995.

They have the joint-best defence in the division this season, conceding three goals.

N'Golo Kante could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Norwich City

Norwich haven't won in 18 Premier League matches, scoring just three goals (D2, L16).

They are also winless in their past 16 top-flight away fixtures (D3, L13).

Daniel Farke's side have two points after eight games. Only two teams have fared as badly after nine Premier League matches and gone on to avoid relegation.

Their most recent away goal in the division was scored by Emiliano Buendia against Watford in July 2020.

The Canaries are the only team in the Premier League yet to take the lead in a game this season.

Grant Hanley is poised to make his 300th career league appearance.

My Chelsea XI Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Norwich XI Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team