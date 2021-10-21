Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha picked up an illness when on international duty with the Ivory Coast

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will assess talisman Wilfried Zaha, who missed the trip to Arsenal because of illness.

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Newcastle United's interim head coach Graeme Jones will provide an update on the fitness of his players later on Friday.

Jonjo Shelvey will serve a one-match ban following his sending off against Tottenham last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Graeme Jones will be in charge of Newcastle following Steve Bruce's departure, and this is a free hit for him because he's not really in the running to take the job permanently.

Callum Wilson is back fit for Newcastle, and you saw the difference he makes to their attack with his early goal against Tottenham.

I'd be more worried about the Magpies at the other end though, even if Wilfried Zaha is not well enough to play for Palace.

Palace have not quite managed to turn some good performances into wins yet under Patrick Vieira - Monday's draw with Arsenal was another example of that, because they should have won - but they are progressing nicely.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have only beaten Newcastle twice in 10 Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park (D3, L5).

Crystal Palace

Palace are looking to remain unbeaten in their opening five top-flight home matches of a season for the first time since 1990.

The Eagles have scored nine of their 10 Premier League goals this season in the second half - the highest ratio of any team in the competition.

Their five draws from the first eight league games is the most at this stage of a season by any team since 2014.

Wilfried Zaha is one short of becoming the first Crystal Palace player to reach 50 Premier League goals.

Jordan Ayew could make his 200th league appearance in England. He is currently on a run of 35 games without a goal in the Premier League.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are winless after their opening eight Premier League fixtures for the third time. It also happened in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

The Magpies have kept just three clean sheets in their past 25 league games.

Newcastle have the division's worst defensive record in 2021-22, conceding 19 goals, and they and Watford are the only sides yet to keep a clean sheet.

Callum Wilson is looking to score in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of four with Bournemouth in September 2019.

