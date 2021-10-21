Everton v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison hasn't played since being injured during Everton's win over Burnley on 13 September

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Richarlison is back in full training and could play after a five-match absence with a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is out with a fractured metatarsal, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

Watford forward Joshua King has recovered from a knee injury but Kiko Femenia is a doubt.

Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo are definitely unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm not sure what Watford were trying to do in their 5-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, in Claudio Ranieri's first game as Hornets boss.

They made it so easy for Liverpool and didn't even start to try to play until they were 4-0 down.

Watford have to do more here, but I don't think this is a good time for them to play Everton, who were beaten at home by West Ham at the weekend.

We will see a reaction from Rafa Benitez's side, that's for sure. I know they are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, but they should win this one.

Prediction: 2-0

The Italian, who turned 70 on Wednesday, emulates Roy Hodgson, Bobby Robson, Alex Ferguson and Neil Warnock.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have never lost at home to Watford in any competition (W13, D2). It's the most they've ever faced a side at Goodison Park without defeat.

Watford have lost 17 of the 26 league meetings, which have all been in the top flight. They've only suffered more defeats at this level against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Everton

Everton have lost eight Premier League home fixtures in 2021. They've only twice fared worse in a calendar year, with 10 defeats in 1993 and nine in 2005.

The Toffees have dropped points in six of their past eight league matches against promoted teams at Goodison Park (W2, D1, L5).

Richarlison scored five goals in 38 Premier League appearances for Watford in 2017-18 before joining Everton. He has scored in this fixture for both sides.

Watford

Watford have lost nine of their past 10 top-flight away games, failing to score in seven of them.

Claudio Ranieri is winless in 23 Premier League away matches as a manager since Leicester beat Sunderland in April 2016.

Ranieri has won his last four competitive away fixtures against Everton: three in the league, one in the FA Cup. The Italian can equal the longest Premier League winning streak by a visiting manager at Goodison Park.

The Hornets have gone18 Premier League matches without a clean sheet. They have only twice endured worse runs in the division.

They failed to score in all five Premier League defeats so far this season.

Watford have had the fewest shots in the Premier League this season (76), as well as the lowest expected goals total (6.1).

Danny Rose is one short of 200 Premier League appearances.

