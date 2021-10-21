Southampton v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 3-2 in April, with Nathan Redmond scoring the winner at St Mary's

TEAM NEWS

Southampton welcome back forward Che Adams, who missed the win against Leeds after suffering a minor muscle problem playing for Scotland.

James Ward-Prowse serves the second game of a three-match ban, while Jack Stephens is a long-term absentee.

Burnley will monitor the fitness of captain Ben Mee, who could come back into contention after missing their last fixture because of Covid-19.

The Clarets will also assess injury doubts Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are still waiting for their first league win of the season but Southampton got theirs against Leeds last week, which was big for them.

The Clarets put up a decent fight in their defeat at Manchester City but that is the least I expect from them. Goals seem hard to come by, which is a worry.

Southampton are hardly prolific themselves but I think they will edge this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton won both of last season's meetings, as many victories as they recorded in their first 10 Premier League games against Burnley (D3, L5).

The Clarets have won two of their past four league matches at St Mary's (D1, L1).

Southampton

Victory against Leeds gave Southampton their first win in 10 league games.

They have conceded just two Premier League goals at home in 2021-22, a record bettered only by Manchester City.

Their matches have produced just three first-half goals this season, the fewest in the division.

Adam Armstrong has attempted 21 top-flight shots this term, six more than any other Southampton player, but has failed to score with 19 consecutive efforts since his goal at Everton on the opening weekend.

Burnley

Burnley are without a victory in 11 league matches (D3, L8), failing to score in seven of those.

The Clarets are one shy of their longest winless run in the Premier League, set between November 2009 and January 2010.

Sean Dyche's side have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, a joint high with Newcastle.

They have lost 17 Premier League games this calendar year, a total exceeded only by Southampton's 18 defeats.

Burnley have hit the woodwork five times in the Premier League in 2021-22, second only to Brentford.

Chris Wood is two shy of 50 Premier League goals, while Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 league goals (including 26 for Southampton).

