Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Search BBC
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SAT 23 Oct 2021
Scottish Cup
Cowdenbeath
Cowdenbeath
15:00
Civil Service Strollers
Civil Service Strollers
Venue:
Central Park
Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers
Last updated on
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 23rd October 2021
Annan Athletic
Annan Athletic
15:00
Jeanfield Swifts
Jeanfield Swifts
Banks O'Dee
Banks O'Dee
15:00
Nairn County
Nairn County
Berwick
Berwick Rangers
15:00
Stirling
Stirling Albion
Brechin
Brechin City
15:00
Haddington Athletic
Haddington Athletic
Broomhill
Broomhill
15:00
Tranent Juniors
Tranent Juniors
Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers
15:00
Albion
Albion Rovers
Cowdenbeath
Cowdenbeath
15:00
Civil Service Strollers
Civil Service Strollers
Dalbeattie Star
Dalbeattie Star
15:00
Rothes
Rothes
Dunbar United
Dunbar United
15:00
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
East Kilbride
East Kilbride
15:00
University of Stirling
University of Stirling
East Stirlingshire
East Stirlingshire
15:00
Bonnyrigg Rose
Bonnyrigg Rose
Edinburgh City
Edinburgh City
15:00
Bo'ness United
Bo'ness United
View all
19 Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Build up to Chelsea v Norwich with five games to follow
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Watch: France v England - men's & women's Tests
Live
Live
From the section
Rugby League
T20 World Cup: Australia limit South Africa in Super 12 opener - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket