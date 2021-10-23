Aldershot Town v Bromley

AldershotAldershot Town15:00BromleyBromley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|11
|8
|2
|1
|25
|11
|14
|26
|2
|Boreham Wood
|11
|7
|3
|1
|17
|9
|8
|24
|3
|Halifax
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|23
|4
|Chesterfield
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|10
|12
|22
|5
|Bromley
|9
|6
|1
|2
|20
|10
|10
|19
|6
|Dag & Red
|11
|6
|1
|4
|24
|16
|8
|19
|7
|Altrincham
|10
|6
|1
|3
|19
|13
|6
|19
|8
|Solihull Moors
|11
|5
|4
|2
|17
|15
|2
|19
|9
|Notts County
|11
|5
|3
|3
|20
|15
|5
|18
|10
|Stockport
|10
|5
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|17
|11
|Woking
|9
|5
|0
|4
|18
|11
|7
|15
|12
|Wrexham
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|13
|Eastleigh
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|12
|14
|Yeovil
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|15
|Torquay
|11
|3
|2
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|11
|16
|Wealdstone
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|10
|17
|Barnet
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|10
|18
|Maidenhead United
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|19
|King's Lynn
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|8
|20
|Southend
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|16
|-9
|8
|21
|Weymouth
|11
|2
|2
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|8
|22
|Aldershot
|10
|2
|1
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|7
|23
|Dover
|11
|0
|3
|8
|6
|22
|-16
|-9
