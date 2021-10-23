Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|9
|7
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|22
|2
|Raith Rovers
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|11
|5
|17
|3
|Kilmarnock
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|17
|4
|Partick Thistle
|9
|5
|0
|4
|23
|14
|9
|15
|5
|Arbroath
|9
|4
|3
|2
|17
|8
|9
|15
|6
|Ayr
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|11
|7
|Queen of Sth
|9
|3
|0
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|8
|Hamilton
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|21
|-12
|8
|9
|Morton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|10
|Dunfermline
|9
|0
|5
|4
|6
|15
|-9
|5
Erin Cuthbert still has to "pinch myself" at playing for Scotland as the forward prepares for her 46th cap at just 23 years old.
Kosovo, Morocco and Thailand all have VAR, but Scotland does not. Is that finally about to change?
Britain's 5,000m record holder Eilish McColgan admits she is "very hesitant" about training runs after dark.
To mark the announcement of the first athletes for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Team Scotland have released this video featuring a poem composed by poet Len Pennie.
Watch as Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer leads his team to an eight-wicket victory against Oman to qualify for the main draw of the T20 World Cup for the first time.
Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings joins the Rugby Union Weekly podcast to discuss life at new club Gloucester.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland