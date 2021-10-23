Montrose v East Fife

MontroseMontrose15:00East FifeEast Fife
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|10
|5
|5
|0
|17
|7
|10
|20
|2
|Cove Rangers
|10
|5
|2
|3
|18
|14
|4
|17
|3
|Airdrieonians
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|12
|4
|17
|4
|Montrose
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|10
|8
|16
|5
|Falkirk
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|14
|6
|Dumbarton
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|19
|-3
|14
|7
|Peterhead
|10
|4
|0
|6
|19
|17
|2
|12
|8
|Alloa
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|11
|9
|Clyde
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|11
|10
|East Fife
|10
|2
|1
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|7