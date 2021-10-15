Everton manager Willie Kirk leaves WSL club after poor season start
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Everton have sacked manager Willie Kirk after a disappointing start to the Women's Super League season.
Kirk, who was appointed in December 2018, has overseen just two wins in their opening five games.
In a statement, Everton said they hope to have a new manager in post in time for the club's Continental Cup fixture at Leicester on 3 November.
Former Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur is believed to be a potential candidate for the role.
More to follow.