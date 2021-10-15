Everton manager Willie Kirk leaves WSL club after poor season start

Willie Kirk
Willie Kirk led Everton to the 2020 FA Cup final

Everton have sacked manager Willie Kirk after a disappointing start to the Women's Super League season.

Kirk, who was appointed in December 2018, has overseen just two wins in their opening five games.

In a statement, Everton said they hope to have a new manager in post in time for the club's Continental Cup fixture at Leicester on 3 November.

Former Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur is believed to be a potential candidate for the role.

More to follow.

