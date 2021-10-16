Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward 'the best player' in the world, says Jurgen Klopp

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments8

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Salah is best player in the world - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called Mohamed Salah "the best" player in the world after the Egyptian's sublime display in the 5-0 win at Watford.

Salah's glorious pass set up Sadio Mane's opening goal and he capped a sensational performance with a brilliant individual goal.

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him?" Klopp told BT Sport.

"His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special."

Salah has now scored in each of his past eight games for the Reds, the longest run of consecutive scoring appearances for the club since Daniel Sturridge, who also scored in eight, in February 2014.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

His effort against the Hornets - weaving away from several defenders before curling into the far corner - was of similar quality to his goal in the Reds' last top-flight match, against Manchester City, which Klopp said would be remembered by supporters in "in 50 or 60 years' time".

"He's the kind of player who can do these things for us," Klopp added.

"They are different goals. The other one was slightly more dynamic with more space. Neither goal is possible for people with normal feet but it's possible for him and that makes it really special. You could see the way the team celebrated the goal that everyone knew it was something special."

Salah's goal takes him level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with 104 goals.

Fellow Reds forward Mane, whose goal took his own Premier League tally to 100, added: "Mo is one of the best players in the world. That goal surprises you guys but we see it all the time in training."

Apart from Luka Modric in 2018, only Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player since 2008.

However, Klopp believes that the 29-year-old is now eclipsing that vaunted duo.

"We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he [Salah] is the best.

"I see him every day. There are people like [Robert] Lewandowski and Ronaldo and Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but at this moment for sure he's on top of that list."

Mohamed Salah scores
Mohamed Salah became the joint top-scoring African in Premier League history with his goal against Watford

Speaking on BBC One, former England defender Martin Keown endorsed Klopp's view, saying: "The pass from Mo Salah to Sadio Mane was out of this world. We are seeing Salah at Lionel Messi's level."

Beaten Watford boss Claudio Ranieri added: "Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world, if not the best. Everything he touches is a goal."

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony N, today at 17:08

    ooh, that may just put another £100k on the wage demand !

  • Comment posted by NoCLsince2008noPL2013hahah, today at 17:08

    Best by a country mile!!

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 17:08

    Naah. By far the best Player of the Month of October is the goat, especially after his inspiring performance against Leicester today.

  • Comment posted by WizardXel, today at 17:07

    The most embarrassing part of this article is how Benzema isn't on the list for best player in the world right now! 9 goals and 7 assists in 8 games for Real, he's arguably the best in the world along with Salah and Lewandowski.

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 17:07

    Best in the world at the moment by a mile

  • Comment posted by long haul, today at 17:07

    Salah violated the Watford defence.
    Pay him what he's worth!!!

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:04

    Simply magnificent.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport