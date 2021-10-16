Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'It is time to ask the question: Is Man Utd boss up to the job?’

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments97

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Since taking over in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost 33 Premier League matches, drawing 32 and winning 58 - he has won manager of the month just once

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked a manager running only on the fumes of dwindling goodwill as he made his way to Manchester United's supporters after a shambolic 4-2 defeat at Leicester City.

As the Norwegian moved towards a discontented corner of the stadium to clap the travelling fans, he was faced with some sympathetic applause, anger and a fair few empty blue seats.

If the impression given by Leicester's two late goals is one of a close match, ignore it.

Leicester deserved their win and deserved to win by more. Manchester United deserved to lose and deserved to lose by more.

Solskjaer can be chippy under criticism but, rather like Manchester United here at Leicester, he has little in the way of any defence after they were over-run and overpowered.

United's manager looked lost at times in his technical area as Leicester, back to their best, swarmed all over a team assembled at vast expense but one lacking organisation and leadership, panicking and creaking under pressure all afternoon.

As manager, Solskjaer will take the majority of blame - but some big personalities are in the dock after this game as well. The bottom line, though, is that there is one question more people will ask with increasing validity if United's poor form continues.

Is Solskjaer is the right man to take Manchester United forward?

It is cruel but it cannot be dodged. And the evidence so far is not favourable.

First, though, there must be an exacting spotlight shone on United's players. This is not all down to Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire, to put it very politely, was ring rusty on his return from a calf strain. He ran the ball out of play with his first touch. He was robbed by Kelechi Iheanacho in the build-up to Youri Tielemans' strike to make it 1-1 and was part of a defence lacking any sort of composure. He looked well short of match fitness.

Bruno Fernandes spent much of the game complaining to referee Craig Pawson. Nemanja Matic was too slow to cope with Leicester's midfield while Paul Pogba had one of those frustrating, ineffective matches marked only by persistent fouling that ended with a yellow card.

And the biggest personality of all, Cristiano Ronaldo, was not exempt from this morass of mediocrity. He was on the margins throughout, only getting involved in flashes and unable to turn the tide in the manner of old when it went against United.

It was a grim 90 minutes for United, with Mason Greenwood - who scored a magnificent goal - one of the few who can escape criticism.

Manchester United look deflated
This was the first time Manchester United have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019, when they lost 4-0 at Everton

Solskjaer is now the man in the eye of the storm. He may have found a few friendly and sympathetic faces among the remaining Manchester United fans when he made a point of walking right up to them at the end but his glorious deeds as a player and admiration for the healing job he did after succeeding Jose Mourinho only goes so far.

One of the cases for Solskjaer's defence has been a similar points record to the much-celebrated Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - and the two face each other in a potentially pivotal clash at Old Trafford next Sunday.

In his first 104 games at Liverpool. Klopp won 196 league points, while Solskjaer has claimed 194 in the same time at United. Victory on Saturday would have had him ahead of Klopp's record.

But the problem for Solskjaer is that the pace gets a lot faster from this point on. In Klopp's next 123 Premier League games, he won 283 points at an average of 2.30 per game, up from 1.88.

In other words, after an encouraging start, Klopp took Liverpool to the next level.

This United team shows no signs of being anywhere near as good as Klopp's Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

This places the magnitude of next weekend's game at Old Trafford into sharp relief. It is huge for United but especially for Solskjaer because he appeared powerless to do anything to stop the match at Leicester getting away from his team.

Even his double substitution of Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard for Greenwood and Matic when Leicester went 2-1 up smacked of an act of desperation as opposed to a considered strategy. It had the same whiff of panic that characterised Manchester United's entire performance.

This has been a poor few weeks for Manchester United and their manager.

After the elation that greeted Ronaldo's return and his two goals in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United, Solskjaer has overseen defeat by Young Boys in the Champions League, won at West Ham United before losing at home to them in the EFL Cup, went down to Aston Villa at home in the league, and won in the last seconds in Europe against Villarreal before being held at home by Everton.

And then came this shoddy show. It is not taking it too far to suggest United were reduced to a rabble in the closing stages by a rampant Leicester.

There is talent in the squad - just look at a teamsheet containing Luke Shaw, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fernandes and Jadon Sancho - but too often it seems United and Solskjaer are simply hoping one of their attacking talents comes up with a moment to win a game or rescue a point rather than executing a clear plan.

It is fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants stuff. Fingers crossed that a piece of magic can do the job rather than relying on a structure. This falls at the door of the manager.

They will certainly need to do better than this against Liverpool. It will need magic and more given their respective form.

Of course, it is easy to discuss Solskjaer's future but Manchester United's hierarchy have never wavered. His assistant Mike Phelan has been given a new contract and more backroom deals are planned. Ole seems firmly at the wheel.

In any case, there is another very pertinent question: Who is actually out there to replace him?

Solskjaer now faces a huge week, with Atalanta at home in the Champions League and then Liverpool, who will have regarded United's defensive woes here as mouth-watering.

These are testing times indeed for a Manchester United manager still without a trophy and with little indication he is transforming this expensive squad into title challengers.

Something has to give after Leicester defeat - Solskjaer
How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 19:53

    Yes he is 100% up to the job. Give him a pay rise, longer contract, keys to the city and a Caribbean Island. Oh and name a stand after him for the away fans!

    • Reply posted by Petethaiunited, today at 19:58

      Petethaiunited replied:
      Just a guess, but I have a feeling you don't support United, and just come on here to annoy their fans.

  • Comment posted by Dawesy, today at 19:58

    He has progressed United and brought in great players. But now he has reached as far as he can. Time for a world class manager and tactician

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How has United progressed. What has Ole won

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 19:57

    I like Ole but he should be getting more out of that group of players and he should be improving tactically but he doesn’t seem to be doing either. They seem overloaded with wingers and none of them seem to ever get better. They stay the same or get worse.

  • Comment posted by tired_england_fan, today at 19:59

    So far this season UTDs attack has not looked fluid, more like a bunch of school boys chasing the ball.

    He has some of the best players in the world and one of the greatest ever, yet have struggled every game so far.

    The BBC should be reporting news though not being tabloid press like.

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 19:57

    Ole's the person who picked Maguire today & it was obvious to everyone he was not match fit. Why is Matic still at Utd? Chelsea got rid of him for a very good reason, he's too slow. Utd needed a quality defensive midfielder but what did Utd do? Buy Ronaldo, great player as he is Utd didn't need him. Lingard must be very frustrated. Who is buying these players? Ole or the board? If it's Ole then go

    • Reply posted by Waaaaaalsh, today at 19:59

      Waaaaaalsh replied:
      I saw him Matic trot on as a sun in the CL game the other week and had honestly forgotten he was a Utd player. Offers nothing.

  • Comment posted by The Unheard, today at 19:54

    Honestly I think Oli is creating a rod for his own back in the dressing room. The shocking treatment of Romero, VDB, Bailly. The persistent favoritism shown to relatively average players such as Mctominay, Lingard. Playing players till they break (rashford) players not fit (maguire). The lack of tactical nous and evolution. Is revealing himself to be not for the players but himself and the owners.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 19:52

    He is not up to it. End of.

  • Comment posted by Ron Swansons mustache, today at 19:57

    Olly has never earned the right to coach such a big club, just look at his CV for heavens sake.

    • Reply posted by J3YB, today at 20:09

      J3YB replied:
      He's won more than "Poch". What's your point?

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 19:59

    I'm ok with keeping Ole on, but he really, really needs to stop chopping and changing the midfield around. We need to build a good partnership in there, like we had with Scholes and Keane, players who can really boss the midfield. But we can't do that with a constant rotation of players.

    • Reply posted by tired_england_fan, today at 20:01

      tired_england_fan replied:
      True but Pogba only turns up when RM or PSG are watching.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 19:58

    He should be doing better with the squad at his disposal no doubt.

  • Comment posted by Unks, today at 19:54

    most clueless manger in the league, but Top Reds love him, Steve Bruce scored a far more important goal for that club against Sheffield Wednesday than Ole did against Munich, but imagine the outrage if they were interested in Bruce after Jose

  • Comment posted by Davic89, today at 19:50

    Should never have been given the job in the first place

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:49

    I'm a Liverpool fan but this is just garbage journalism from McNulty. His favourite pastime - trying to get managers sacked.

    • Reply posted by robertj, today at 20:03

      robertj replied:
      This is the BBC finest. Says it all.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 19:47

    Every time they think they've turned a corner with a good result, it's every other teams fans that are delighted. Because it means he keeps his job for longer!

  • Comment posted by Dey do dough dont dey dough, today at 20:09

    Best manager since fergie, board should reward him with a new contract, doing a great job. In ole we trust.

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 20:00

    No it's not time to ask the question. There are far more interesting topics in football than the weekly Old Trafford analysis. It's tedious and very boring and utterly time to be focusing on other teams who, quite frankly are far more entertaining to watch, let alone analyse.

  • Comment posted by Finklestone, today at 19:58

    Anyone who thinks that Harry Maguire is a defender or a captain deserves to move on. Solskjaers apprenticeship has failed. Give the car park attendant or cleaner a try out, can only be an improvement.

  • Comment posted by Click Here, today at 19:52

    I think its time for him to go now, he has lost the support of the fans.

  • Comment posted by SBandy, today at 19:52

    It is quite simple, when the fans of your rival teams are begging the Man U board to keep him in charge he clearly aint up to the job.

    10 more years!

  • Comment posted by Uncle Angry, today at 19:52

    As a Man Utd supporter for over 50 years it saddens me to say that yes Ole is not the manager Man Utd need, and he never will be.
    He has been a great servant to the club, but he should never have got the job in the first place.
    Jose had to go as he was destroying the club from the inside, but Ole was ever the best option.
    He has overspent on average players, and not sold the dead wood.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport