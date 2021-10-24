Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1RangersRangers2

St Mirren v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    5.41

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    7.32

  11. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.63

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    4.57

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.00

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.14

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.44

  6. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.78

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    4.49

  8. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.61

  9. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    5.00

  10. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.00

  11. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    4.82

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 44Millar
  • 6Power
  • 16Erhahon
  • 3Tanser
  • 7McGrath
  • 43Ronan
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Dunne
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 10Davis
  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 20Morelos
  • 25Roofe

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 16Patterson
  • 18Kamara
  • 22Bacuna
  • 28McCrorie
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 1. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Rangers. Ianis Hagi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alan Power (St. Mirren) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  11. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers10721178923
2Hearts10550167920
3Dundee Utd10622106420
4Celtic106132361719
5Hibernian104331412215
6Motherwell104241213-114
7St Mirren103431318-513
8Aberdeen103251113-211
9Livingston10316915-610
10St Johnstone10235611-59
11Dundee10145818-107
12Ross County100371022-123
View full Scottish Premiership table

