St Mirren v Rangers

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
St Mirren
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 44Millar
- 6Power
- 16Erhahon
- 3Tanser
- 7McGrath
- 43Ronan
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 17McAllister
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 17Aribo
- 10Davis
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 20Morelos
- 25Roofe
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 16Patterson
- 18Kamara
- 22Bacuna
- 28McCrorie
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 1. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Rangers. Ianis Hagi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alan Power (St. Mirren) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Post update
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Post update
Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).
Post update
Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.