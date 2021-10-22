Manchester United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has scored two goals in two appearances since returning from injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes and Fred are injury doubts for Sunday's game.

Marcus Rashford, who was forced off with a dead leg against Atalanta, will also be monitored.

Anthony Martial will be assessed after resuming training but Raphael Varane is not expected to be fit.

Curtis Jones is back in training after missing Liverpool's last two games with a groin issue and could come into contention.

The trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for Thiago, who continues his recovery from a calf problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United's performance to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They can have spells where they are awful, as well as when they are very hard to stop.

If United had been beaten then that would have been a bonus for Liverpool but, instead, both of them are on a high going into the weekend.

There is probably more pressure on United to get a positive result because they have dropped points in each of their past three league games, but a draw would not be a bad result for either camp and that's what I'm going for.

Liverpool won't change the way they play - they can't. The reason I think United will shut up shop is because, if they are open, you would fear the worst for them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won just one of the past 10 Premier League meetings, though six of those games have been drawn.

Liverpool won 4-2 at Old Trafford in May and are vying to claim back-to-back league victories away to United for the first time since 2002.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in their last 25 top-flight fixtures against teams with 'United' in their name - one short of the record in English league football, set by Brentford between October 1998 and November 2000.

Manchester United

Manchester United have conceded in each of their last 12 league and cup home matches, their longest run without an Old Trafford clean sheet since a 13-game sequence ending in February 1964.

United have taken eight points from their previous seven top-flight home games (W2, D2, L3).

Marcus Rashford has scored four Premier League goals in eight appearances against Liverpool - the only player to have netted more for United against the Merseysiders is Wayne Rooney, with six goals.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a league-high 41% of his team's attempts at goal this season, creating 31 chances and registering 26 shots.

Liverpool

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in eight consecutive away games in all competitions, netting 28 goals in total.

That sequence includes five top-flight matches - the only side to have scored at least three goals in six consecutive Premier League away fixtures are Manchester United, who did so last season.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in 18 league games, the longest current streak of any team in England's top four divisions (W13, D5).

Mohamed Salah, who has scored in each of his side's last six league matches, registered three goals in two appearances at Old Trafford last season - no Liverpool player has ever scored in three consecutive away games against Manchester United.

Each of Roberto Firmino's last 10 Premier League goals have come away from home. Only three players have had longer such runs: Ryan Giggs and Harry Kane (13 goals each) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (11).

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team