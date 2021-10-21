Brentford v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patson Daka became the first Leicester player for 63 years to score four goals in a match during Wednesday's win against Spartak Moscow

TEAM NEWS

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt may come back into contention after missing two games with a thigh issue.

Yoane Wissa, Mads Sorensen, Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined.

Leicester will assess wing-back Timothy Castagne, who did not feature versus Spartak Moscow because of a tight hamstring.

Ayoze Perez will also be monitored after missing that Europa League match due to illness.

Patson Daka, who scored four times against Spartak, awaits his first Premier League start but may have to settle for a place on the bench, with the in-form Jamie Vardy set to return to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will be a really good game if both teams play the way they have been.

I am not sure how Brentford didn't get anything out of their defeat by Chelsea last time out, while Leicester have had one heck of a week with thrilling wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.

The Bees caused Chelsea loads of problems and it will be the same again here, but I do think having Jonny Evans fit makes a big difference for Leicester's defence.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are winless in seven matches against Leicester since beating them 3-2 in the second tier in March 1953 (D1, L6).

The Foxes have won each of their last five matches away to the west London side, including FA Cup victories in January 2020 and 2021.

Brentford

Both of the Bees' Premier League defeats have come at the Brentford Community Stadium, as have five of the seven goals they have conceded.

They have lost two of their past three home league games, as many defeats as in their previous 24 (W13, D9).

Thomas Frank's team are at risk of losing back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since a run of three straight defeats between November and December 2018.

Brentford have hit the woodwork eight times in the Premier League this season, three more than any other side. Bryan Mbeumo has done so on six occasions - four more than any other player.

Leicester City

Leicester are vying to win consecutive league matches for the first time since April.

The Foxes have conceded two goals in each of their previous four top-flight games.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won their last four top-flight fixtures away to newly-promoted sides.

Their shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season is 19.7% (excluding blocked efforts), a figure bettered only by Chelsea's 23.2%.

Kasper Schmeichel has played in each of Leicester's previous 122 Premier League games, while Youri Tielemans has featured in the last 64 - they are the two longest current unbroken runs of consecutive appearances in the competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in 16 Premier League goals since the start of March, scoring 12 and assisting four - only Mohamed Salah, with 18 goal involvements, has a better record in this period.

