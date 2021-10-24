Queen's Park v Alloa Athletic

Match ends, Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Muir
- 24DoyleBooked at 42mins
- 4Kilday
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 22Thomson
- 10BrownSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
- 21GillespieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forConnellat 79'minutes
- 7Longridge
- 9McHugh
- 27SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 12Ferrie
- 14Moore
- 16Yeats
- 23Murray
- 28Longstaff
- 48Connell
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wright
- 2Taggart
- 23Mendy
- 6Durnan
- 8Robertson
- 4Howie
- 15GilmourBooked at 14mins
- 12ScougallSubstituted forTroutenat 71'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 11BoydBooked at 86mins
- 18SammonSubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Church
- 10Trouten
- 14Lamont
- 16King
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 681
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Fox.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Gilmour.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 3. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Durnan.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 2. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Fox.
Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Luca Connell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Luca Connell (Queen's Park) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Simon Murray (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Howie (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Fox (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Lewis Moore (Queen's Park).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luca Connell replaces Grant Gillespie.