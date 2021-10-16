Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City fought back against Rangers

Rangers remain two points clear of Glasgow City at the top of SWPL1 after the pair drew 1-1 as third-placed Celtic were held at home by Spartans.

Centre-half Chantelle Swaby's header 10 minutes after the break from Lizzie Arnot's corner edged Rangers ahead at the reigning champions.

But the hosts equalised when midfielder Niamh Farrelly nodded in a cross from Megan Foley.

Charlie Wellings' last-gasp equaliser saved Celtic from a shock loss.

The home side had taken an 11th-minute lead when Spartans goalkeeper Rachel Harrison parried away a Jacynta Galabadaarachchi drive but could not prevent a shot on the rebound from fellow winger Tegan Bowie slipping through her legs.

However, Rosie McQuillan pounced two minutes later to fire home after Celtic failed to deal with a cross into their penalty box and the former Rangers forward powered in a superb, looping drive from 25 yards just before the break for her second.

Celtic pressed throughout the second half, but Spartans held on bravely and were within touching distance of only their second league win of the season until striker Wellings broke clear to fire low past Harrison in stoppage time.

Hibernian recovered from last weekend's surprise defeat at Partick Thistle to consolidate themselves in fourth spot with a narrow win over Aberdeen that stretches the gap between themselves and the visitors to five points.

A curling drive from defender Colette Cavanagh after 36 minutes was enough to secure victory.

Thistle missed an opportunity to move above Aberdeen after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Hamilton Academical.

Midfielder Clare Docherty tapped Thistle ahead after 25 minutes - a first goal of the season for their top scorer last term - only for Accies to level 11 minutes later, with reports suggesting either an own goal from defender Cheryl McCulloch or a 15th Hamilton goal for German striker Josephine Giard.

Midfielder Cara McBrearty's powerful drive restored the lead on the hour mark, but defender Tara McGonigle's first-ever Accies goal restored parity a couple of minutes later.

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton broke the deadlock for Motherwell with a 60th-minute penalty against Hearts and forward Kaela McDonald-Nguah headed the second as the visitors were left a point behind Accies at the foot of the table.