Scot Bennett was among the Newport players who suffered defeat be Morecambe at Wembley

Newport County will face Morecambe for the first time since losing to the Shrimps in the 2020-21 League Two play-off in the FA Cup first round.

The Exiles lost 1-0 in extra time to the Shrimps at Wembley in May.

They will go to Morecambe between 5 and 8 November hoping to gain some revenge for that defeat.

Wrexham will go to Harrogate if they overcome Marine in their qualifying round replay after Saturday's 1-1 draw in Crosby.