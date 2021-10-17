Newcastle-Tottenham game halted because of medical emergency in crowd
Newcastle United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park was halted in the 40th minute because of a medical emergency in the crowd.
Both teams were told to leave the pitch by the referee just before half time with Spurs leading 2-1 as medics attended to the supporter in the East Stand.
Nearby fans had alerted players and officials to the incident before play was suspended.
More to follow.
