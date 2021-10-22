Women's World Cup Qualifying
ScotlandScotland1Hungary WomenHungary Women0

Scotland Women v Hungary Women

Women's World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Hungary
Venue: Hampden Park Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST
Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alexander
  • 2McLauchlan
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Docherty
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 6Robertson
  • 9Weir
  • 7Grimshaw
  • 13Ross
  • 18Emslie

Substitutes

  • 8Boyle
  • 10Graham
  • 11Evans
  • 12Fife
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 16Clark
  • 17Hanson
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Davidson
  • 21Cumings
  • 23Ness

Hungary Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szocs
  • 5Németh
  • 18Kovács
  • 23Papp
  • 8Szabó
  • 3Csiszár
  • 6Fenyvesi
  • 11Nagy
  • 10Vágó
  • 19Zeller
  • 7SiposSubstituted forPápaiat 15'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fördos
  • 4Pusztai
  • 9Savanya
  • 12Bíró
  • 13Pápai
  • 14Németh
  • 15Vachter
  • 16Csányi
  • 17Kocsán
  • 20Csigi
  • 21Zágor
  • 22Eros
Referee:
Maria Ferrieri Caputi

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamHungary Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scotland 1, Hungary Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Christy Grimshaw (Scotland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Viktória Szabó (Hungary Women).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 1, Hungary Women 0. Christy Grimshaw (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Rachel McLauchlan tries a through ball, but Jane Ross is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Lisa Robertson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Diána Németh (Hungary Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Virág Nagy (Hungary Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diána Németh.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Emoke Pápai.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.

  15. Post update

    Caroline Weir (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Evelin Fenyvesi (Hungary Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Docherty.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jane Ross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicola Docherty.

Top Stories