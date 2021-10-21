Last updated on .From the section Football

'Kit that fits' and how far women's football has come in Wales

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is hoping to continue a fine start to their World Cup qualifying in Slovenia on Friday.

Wales won their opening two fixtures as they focus on trying to secure a first major finals appearance at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The match in Lendava is Wales' 200th since their first official fixture in 1993 against Iceland at Afan Lido.

"We made the start we wanted to and that gives us confidence," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

Slovenia and Wales could be viewed as direct rivals for a runners-up berth in World Cup qualifying Group I, as the sides ranked second and third behind favourites France.

Wales won their opening qualifier 6-0 at home to Kazakhstan, before a 1-0 win in Estonia.

Slovenia are ranked 49th in the world, only 15 places below Wales, and they gained a lot of plaudits for their narrow 3-2 defeat to France in their second qualifier after a 4-0 win over Estonia opened their campaign.

France needed to rely on a last-gasp penalty from Amel Majri to beat Slovenia and Grainger says she expects an extremely tough test in Lendava.

"It is a great challenge for us, we have been preparing for this type of fixture," Grainger said.

"I can see that from outside you can't hide away from this being seed two versus seed three, even though it is never normally as simple as that.

"This is game three of 10 and nothing will be decided in game three.

"We need to make sure we perform to our best and if we do that, it makes us confident about getting the result we want.

"We know Slovenia are an emerging nation and a very good side."

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is not underestimating Slovenia

Grainger has had the luxury of naming her strongest squad available for the crunch fixture.

Leicester City forward Hannah Cain has recovered from injury and could be set to make her Wales debut.

A regular for the Women's Super League side, the 22-year-old, who has switched her allegiance from England, was named in Grainger's squad for last month's qualifying wins against Kazakhstan and Estonia, but was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury.

"Hannah has been excellent, she's fitted in well and feels welcomed," Grainger said.

"She helps to provide depth to this squad and I am sure we will see her feature at some point over these two qualifiers."

Wales' key players are all available including their most-capped player Jess Fishlock and influential midfielder Angharad James, who both return from the intense run-in in the National Women's Super League in the United States of America.

Striker Helen Ward, 35, who came on as a substitute in both of Wales' opening qualifiers, is now five caps away from joining Wales' exclusive 100-cap club.

Only Wales' most-capped player Fishlock, Wales skipper Sophie Ingle, coach Loren Dykes and men's defender Chris Gunter have earned 100 caps.

"I don't want to tempt fate, it would be an incredible honour to reach 100 caps, but I just take it one game at a time and always try and do my best," Ward told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have dared to dream, but I don't want to get too carried away with myself.

"The World Cup would be a great place to hang the boots up at, it would be a lovely way to round-off a career, but there is lots of work to do in between."

Wales' 200th official game will be a good opportunity to pay tribute to players of the past, according to captain Sophie Ingle.

"The women's game is constantly growing, you hear the stats all the time, record crowds, it's such an exciting time," she said.

"It's crazy to think I have played in over half those games. We keep telling the younger players how much things have changed, but we keep trying to push things on, we keep pushing.

"We are so grateful for the players before us and this camp is all about them really."