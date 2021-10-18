Last updated on .From the section Football

Peterborough Rangers (in yellow and green) score their 40th, and final, goal of the game

Almost anyone who has played grassroots football will have been involved in games where a team has reached double figures.

Peterborough Rangers took things to a new level on Saturday, however, as they were 40-0 winners in the fifth division of the Peterborough and District Football League.

Their unfortunate opponents, Sawtry Reserves, started the match with just eight players and received credit for playing until the end, despite the eye-watering scoreline.

"We just went out there and wanted to get our goal difference up," said Rangers player-manager Dwayne Rankin, the game's top scorer with 13 goals.

Asked whether it felt unfair to keep scoring against their short-handed opposition, Rankin told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "It does seem a bit harsh but that's football, you've got to score as many as you can score, that's the aim of the game.

"We've gone out there with the attitude of whoever we're playing, score as many goals as we can and entertain the people that are watching."

One such spectator was Andy Hutchcraft, who concedes he "lost count" of the score while watching the 16th-tier match.

"Even if I live to be 100 I don't think I'll see 40 goals in a football match again," he added.

In the higher echelons of football, Australia famously beat American Samoa 31-0 in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup.