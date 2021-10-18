Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls' manager since the club was formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he was impressed by his small squad as they won 3-0 at Balham in the Combined Counties Premier League South.

Only 13 players travelled from Jersey, but Kieran Lester headed the islanders in front after 25 minutes before Fraser Barlow scored two minutes later.

Lester got the third late in the game from long distance to secure the Bulls' fifth successive league victory.

"We were pretty stretched with people not available," Freeman said.

"Come next week we will have five or six who weren't here available again," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'm hoping now we have set a bit of a routine of Saturday to Saturday we'll get a bit more settled and the competition for places will come back.

"The 13 who did it have worked very hard under tough circumstances but they got the result."

The win moves Jersey up to sixth place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, 10 points off leaders Badshot Lea with four games in hand.