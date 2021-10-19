Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Mullin is Wrexham's top scorer this season

Paul Mullin fired Wrexham into the first round of the FA Cup as they got past Marine 2-0 at the second time of asking.

Mullin produced two quality finishes in the fourth round qualifying replay to set up a meeting with Harrogate Town.

Eighth-tier Marine once again had their chances, but could not upset their National League opponents.

The game was played at the home of Nantwich Town due to Wrexham's Racecourse pitch being resurfaced.

Mullin took his chance well for the opening goal on 21 minutes as he curled the ball into the left corner, while Owen Watkinson, who was almost Marine's hero on Saturday, missed a chance to bring the scores level.

Neil Kengni, who was lively in the first game, also squandered a couple of first-half chances with Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble doing well to keep a clean sheet in place of the injured Rob Lainton.

Wrexham's second goal came on the counter attack just after the break, Mullin producing a cool finish after finding himself one-on-one with Bayleigh Passant.

Wrexham travel away to Harrogate Town on 6 November.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales: "I thought it was a very professional performance from us tonight.

"I'm very pleased to get the two goals and the clean sheet, but it was the manner of the display as well.

"We made a few changes, the lads who came in did really well and gave us a nice freshness."