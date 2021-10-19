FA Cup Qualifying
WrexhamWrexham2MarineMarine0

FA Cup Qualifying: Wrexham 2-0 Marine

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Mullin
Paul Mullin is Wrexham's top scorer this season

Paul Mullin fired Wrexham into the first round of the FA Cup as they got past Marine 2-0 at the second time of asking.

Mullin produced two quality finishes in the fourth round qualifying replay to set up a meeting with Harrogate Town.

Eighth-tier Marine once again had their chances, but could not upset their National League opponents.

The game was played at the home of Nantwich Town due to Wrexham's Racecourse pitch being resurfaced.

Mullin took his chance well for the opening goal on 21 minutes as he curled the ball into the left corner, while Owen Watkinson, who was almost Marine's hero on Saturday, missed a chance to bring the scores level.

Neil Kengni, who was lively in the first game, also squandered a couple of first-half chances with Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble doing well to keep a clean sheet in place of the injured Rob Lainton.

Wrexham's second goal came on the counter attack just after the break, Mullin producing a cool finish after finding himself one-on-one with Bayleigh Passant.

Wrexham travel away to Harrogate Town on 6 November.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales: "I thought it was a very professional performance from us tonight.

"I'm very pleased to get the two goals and the clean sheet, but it was the manner of the display as well.

"We made a few changes, the lads who came in did really well and gave us a nice freshness."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th October 2021

  • WrexhamWrexham2MarineMarine0
  • BuxtonBuxton3Kettering TownKettering Town1
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town1Pontefract CollieriesPontefract Collieries0
  • Folkestone InvictaFolkestone Invicta2EastleighEastleigh3
  • GatesheadGateshead3Marske UnitedMarske United2
  • GuiseleyGuiseley2Brackley TownBrackley Town1
  • Hayes & YeadingHayes & Yeading2Dorking WanderersDorking Wanderers2
    Hayes & Yeading win 4-3 on penalties
  • Morpeth TownMorpeth Town1YorkYork City3
  • Notts CountyNotts County4TamworthTamworth0
  • St Albans CitySt Albans City1Corinthian-CasualsCorinthian-Casuals1
    St Albans City win 4-2 on penalties
  • Stratford TownStratford Town3Boston UnitedBoston United2
  • WeymouthWeymouth1YeovilYeovil Town1
    Yeovil Town win 2-1 on penalties

Top Stories