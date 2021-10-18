Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill played a key role in Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in April

Everton striker Simone Magill will miss Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on Saturday following a family bereavement.

Manager Kenny Shiels is hopeful Magill, 26, will be available for Tuesday's qualifier with Austria at Seaview.

Shiels added defender Rebecca Holloway has "only an extremely slim chance" of playing after being injured with Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Crusaders Strikers forward Emily Wilson is also carrying a knock into the game.

If Holloway is unavailable for the match against England, ranked 40 places above NI in eighth, it would be a major blow to Shiels as she and Magill are the only Women's Super League players in the squad.

Wilson, who started in place of Magill when the Everton forward was unavailable for September's qualifying victories over Luxembourg and Latvia, aggravated an existing injury while playing for Crusaders in the Irish Cup final with Glentoran on Friday night, however Shiels said there is "a possibility" the 20-year-old could feature at Wembley.

Shiels is expected to bring in a couple of players as cover for those members of his squad who may miss the matches.

England and Austria, the first and second seeds in the group respectively, also won their opening two qualifiers in September.