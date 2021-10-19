Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Super League players linked arms to show unity with players who had made sexual misconduct allegations in the USA

Demi Vance says Northern Ireland will show "solidarity" with players in the United States who have made sexual misconduct allegations against a coach.

NI face England at Wembley on Saturday in 2023 World Cup qualifying.

Players have linked arms prior to Women's Super League games to support NWSL players affected by allegations against Paul Riley, which he denies.

"On Saturday we will come together in solidarity and support," said Vance when asked if NI would make a stand.

The Rangers defender added: "It's a huge stage, and, as an individual and a team, we stand by anyone who has had the courage to come out and stand up against abuse that has been suffered in the past and the present."

In September, National Women's Soccer League side North Carolina Courage sacked English head coach Riley following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

After the alleged offences against Riley came to light, a round of NWSL games were suspended before players halted matches in their own displays of unity, while league commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

The NWSL, US Soccer and world football governing body Fifa are to conduct separate investigations into the allegations.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has said she would discuss a potential show of support with her team-mates before their qualifier with Sweden in Dublin on Thursday.

"We haven't got our whole squad in yet so it will be a conversation for sure to be had," said the Arsenal player on Monday.

"Ever since the allegations have come out, I think it has obviously shocked the world.

"It's really terrible to see but I think what's more admirable right now is the solidarity that's shown within the women's game with players and staff and current organisations."