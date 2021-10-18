Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich led 2-0 against Cambridge on Saturday but could only take a point from the game

Ipswich Town have banned a supporter from Portman Road indefinitely for racially abusing one of their players on social media.

The post appeared following the 2-2 draw with Cambridge United, but was subsequently deleted.

A statement said it contained a "racial slur" towards a first-team player.

The statement continued: "The club has identified the author of the post. We have also informed the relevant authorities, including the police."

Ipswich are also investigating a separate social media post that also appeared on Saturday, showing a homophobic sticker on a lamp post.

"Any person found in possession of offensive material at any fixture will be reported to the police," the club added.

"The club would like to thank supporters for bringing both incidents to our attention, and we remind everyone that racism, homophobia, or discrimination of any type will not be tolerated at this football club."