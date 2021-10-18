Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Otis Khan helped Tranmere reach last season's League Two play-offs

League Two side Walsall have signed former Tranmere midfielder Otis Khan on a deal described as "short-term".

The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving Rovers, where he scored twice in 49 appearances last season.

Khan has previously played for Mansfield and Yeovil, having started his career with Sheffield United.

"The manager [Matthew Taylor] showed me a presentation on how he plays. I went down and did a week of training and I loved everything about it," he said.

Walsall are 18th in the fourth tier after 12 games.

