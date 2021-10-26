Chelsea v Southampton

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.43
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.20
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24James
- 14Chalobah
- 31Sarr
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 8Kovacic
- 17Saúl
- 3Alonso
- 22Ziyech
- 18Barkley
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 5Jorginho
- 6Thiago Silva
- 13Bettinelli
- 19Mount
- 21Chilwell
- 60Sharman-Lowe
- 68Vale
Southampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 44Forster
- 43Valery
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 27Diallo
- 17S Armstrong
- 19Djenepo
- 23Tella
- 10Adams
- 9A Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 7Long
- 11Redmond
- 15Perraud
- 20Smallbone
- 21Livramento
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Yan Valery (Southampton).
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Che Adams (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Post update
Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lyanco.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.