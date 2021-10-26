EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers0SunderlandSunderland0

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
  • 6Barbet
  • 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 72'minutes
  • 8AmosSubstituted forDuke-McKennaat 84'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 22Odubajo
  • 21WillockSubstituted forDozzellat 73'minutes
  • 9Dykes
  • 19GraySubstituted forAustinat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
  • 41Drewe

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 15Winchester
  • 5AlvesSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
  • 26Wright
  • 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
  • 24Neil
  • 4EvansSubstituted forO'Brienat 65'minutes
  • 11GoochBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 64'minutes
  • 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
  • 7DajakuSubstituted forPritchardat 69'minutes
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 10O'Brien
  • 17Cirkin
  • 21Pritchard
  • 28McGeady
  • 37Harris
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 45Wearne
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
15,372

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Doyle.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Stephen Duke-McKenna replaces Luke Amos.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Chris Willock.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah replaces Osman Kakay.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Callum Doyle replaces Frederik Alves.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard replaces Leon Dajaku because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories