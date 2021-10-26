Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
- 6Barbet
- 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 72'minutes
- 8AmosSubstituted forDuke-McKennaat 84'minutes
- 10Chair
- 22Odubajo
- 21WillockSubstituted forDozzellat 73'minutes
- 9Dykes
- 19GraySubstituted forAustinat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Dunne
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 37Adomah
- 41Drewe
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 15Winchester
- 5AlvesSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
- 26Wright
- 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
- 24Neil
- 4EvansSubstituted forO'Brienat 65'minutes
- 11GoochBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 64'minutes
- 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
- 7DajakuSubstituted forPritchardat 69'minutes
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 10O'Brien
- 17Cirkin
- 21Pritchard
- 28McGeady
- 37Harris
- 39Hoffmann
- 45Wearne
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 15,372
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Stewart.
Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Doyle.
Foul by Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers).
Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Stephen Duke-McKenna replaces Luke Amos.
Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Chris Willock.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah replaces Osman Kakay.
Substitution, Sunderland. Callum Doyle replaces Frederik Alves.
Substitution, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard replaces Leon Dajaku because of an injury.