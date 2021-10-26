EFL Cup
ArsenalArsenal0LeedsLeeds United0

Arsenal v Leeds United

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Leno
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 25Elneny
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 19Pépé
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 35Martinelli
  • 30Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 9Lacazette
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 21Chambers
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 26Balogun
  • 32Ramsdale

Leeds

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 21Struijk
  • 15Dallas
  • 14Llorente
  • 37Drameh
  • 4Forshaw
  • 23Phillips
  • 11Roberts
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20James
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 39McKinstry
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rob Holding.

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Rodrigo.

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

    Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Daniel James is caught offside.

    Offside, Arsenal. Rob Holding tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

    Attempt blocked. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.

    Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tuesday 26th October 2021

