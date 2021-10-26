Arsenal v Leeds United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rob Holding.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Leno
- 17Cédric Soares
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 31Kolasinac
- 25Elneny
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 19Pépé
- 10Smith Rowe
- 35Martinelli
- 30Nketiah
Substitutes
- 5Partey
- 7Saka
- 9Lacazette
- 20Varela Tavares
- 21Chambers
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 26Balogun
- 32Ramsdale
Leeds
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 21Struijk
- 15Dallas
- 14Llorente
- 37Drameh
- 4Forshaw
- 23Phillips
- 11Roberts
- 19Rodrigo
- 20James
- 22Harrison
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 39McKinstry
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Rodrigo.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Daniel James is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal. Rob Holding tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.