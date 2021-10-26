National League
StockportStockport County19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby1292127111629
2Chesterfield1274124111325
3Boreham Wood127321811724
4Halifax127232011923
5Dag & Red1271427161122
6Bromley1071223121122
7Solihull Moors126421815322
8Notts County126332216621
9Altrincham116142015519
10Stockport115241013-317
11Wrexham104421511416
12Woking105052014615
13Eastleigh114341618-215
14Torquay124261822-414
15Yeovil10325912-311
16Maidenhead United113261419-511
17Wealdstone122551119-811
18Barnet122461325-1210
19Weymouth122371424-109
20King's Lynn112271120-98
21Southend11227719-128
22Aldershot112181320-77
23Dover11038622-16-9
