James Rowberry worked under five full-time managers during his spell on Cardiff CIty's first-team coaching staff

Newport County have appointed Cardiff City's first team coach James Rowberry as their new manager.

The 36-year-old will watch the club's League Two match against Carlisle at Rodney Parade on Tuesday evening.

Wayne Hatswell has been in caretaker charge since the departure of Mike Flynn after almost five years in charge at the beginning of October.

Newport-born Rowberry was a youth player at the club and previously coached in County's academy.

In a statement Newport said they were "delighted" to announce the appointment.

Rowberry's grandfather, Jimmy Jenkins, and father Stephen played for Newport, where the new manager began his coaching career after failing to make the grade as a striker with his hometown club and Bristol City.

He became one of the youngest coaches to gain his pro licence when he achieved Uefa's top coaching qualification at the age of 29 and spent seven years working with the Football Association of Wales as a coach educator.

He joined Cardiff's youth academy as lead development coach in 2013.

In 2014 he began working with the first team and was appointed as the club's assistant coach in July 2016 and then became first-team coach in November 2019.

Newport have won one game and drawn two under the temporary guidance of Flynn's former assistant Hatswell, who the club hope will stay.

County are currently 14th in League Two, having won four, lost four and drawn four games this season.