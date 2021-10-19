Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Baxter's Crusaders' next match is at home to Glenavon in the Irish Premiership on Saturday

Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

The County Antrim and District FA said the postponement comes following a request from both clubs.

It follows the Crues' Irish Premiership match against Carrick Rangers last Saturday being called off in line with the NI Football's Covid-19 case policy.

Tuesday's three other last-eight matches will go ahead as scheduled.

Holders Larne are away to Ballymena United, Premiership holders Linfield host Championship side Dundela and Bangor, of the third-tier Premier Intermediate League, travel to Cliftonville.

NIFL's Covid-19 case policy dictates that matches will go ahead even if a player or players of a club test positive, provided that team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper available for selection.

However if the club cannot field a team, the match is to be re-scheduled.