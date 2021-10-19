Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Karl Robinson may be cleared to take his place on the touchline if his PCR test comes back negative

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson is set to miss his side's League One match against Shrewsbury Town while he awaits the result of a Covid-19 test.

Robinson is likely to be absent from the Kassam Stadium touchline on Tuesday following a positive lateral flow test.

He has since taken a PCR test the result of which is yet to be confirmed.

As a precaution, Oxford say he will most likely stay at home and leave assistant coaches Craig Short and John Mousinho in charge instead.

"I'm obviously hoping for the best, but we will always do the right thing and will not take risks with people's health," Robinson said.

Oxford United are ninth in League One, a point outside the play-off places following a home defeat by leaders Plymouth on Saturday.