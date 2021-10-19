Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for clash with teammate Burns

The IFA is to receive correspondence on Tuesday on the dismissal of Glentoran keeper Aaron McCarey for striking team-mate Bobby Burns.

McCarey was red-carded for lashing out at Burns after Coleraine scored an equaliser.at the Oval on Saturday.

The correspondence is being be sent to the IFA's Disciplinary Committee for consideration.

The Disciplinary Committee is expected to provide comment on the incident by the end of this week.

McCarey, who also grabbed the the defender's shirt when he was on the ground, has already received an automatic three-match ban for violent conduct.

The Disciplinary Committee will meet to decide if further action will be take following an incident which former Glens captain Paul Leeman described as a "moment of madness."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott played down the issue, saying he was "more concerned about how we conceded the goal before the incident".