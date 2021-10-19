Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss rejects Jamie Carragher criticism

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments178

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cristiano Ronaldo
Solskjaer defended Ronaldo's contribution since his return, describing him as a "top player"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not affected by suggestions Manchester United need to change their manager in order to win the biggest trophies.

Solskjaer, 48, was responding to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's comments on Sky Sports that United need a new manager to challenge for titles.

"It doesn't affect me," Solskjaer said.

"I believe in myself, as long as the club believes in me. I am pretty sure Jamie Carragher's opinion is not going to change that."

Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure with his team lying fifth in the Premier League table after a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian added: "I have my values and way of managing. You see some of the comments but we have Liverpool on Sunday and Jamie is looking at these little things."

The loss to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes at the weekend means United are on a run of two wins, one draw and four defeats in their last seven games in all competitions.

"Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form," said Solskjaer. "We know that and we know we need to improve.

"As I have said so many times, the coaching staff we have are amazing, their attention to detail and the sessions they put on, I couldn't ask for more."

United return to Champions League action on Wednesday with a home game against group leaders Atalanta at 20:00 BST.

Solskjaer's side sit third in Group F after they lost their opening game to Young Boys but came from behind to beat Villarreal with a late winner.

"Of course it is not a gimmicky, jovial and happy camp," he said. "We are focussed and determined. You look at yourself and ask what you can do to help the team.

"I have seen a reaction. Conceding four goals [against Leicester] is a big eye-opener and we need to improve on different levels and on loads of detail.

"Winning at home against Atalanta would be massive and a big boost."

The Manchester Evening News this week reported that Solskjaer was privately unhappy external-linkthe club didn't sign a midfielder in the summer - instead bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United for £12.8m from Juventus in August, has been criticised in recent games for being a peripheral figure and imbalancing the team.

However, Solskjaer was quick to praise the 36-year-old's contribution.

He said: "Cristiano is a top player and we know what he can do. He is doing everything he can to help the team.

"There are 11 players with different roles and responsibilities. We put a team out we think will win. We didn't beat Leicester so there is always criticism when you don't win."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

179 comments

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 16:05

    I'd replace him with Steve Bruce. According to Scholes and Neville he deserves a chance.

    • Reply posted by GMerlin, today at 16:27

      GMerlin replied:
      GMerlin
      I've never understood a word Jamie Carragher has ever said, so yeah, when the inevitable axe falls on Brucie, Sky should replace Carragher with Steve Bruce. Excellent idea Stephen!!

  • Comment posted by Michael Hodd, today at 16:28

    I thought it was hilarious when Ferguson, in response to Ronaldo being on the bench, said that MU should always pick their best team. The fact that Solskjaer was more often used as a substitute made it clear that Ferguson never thought Solskjaer was part of his best team. I wonder if Fergie realised what he was saying.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:47

      margaret replied:
      Poor Fergie wouldn't fair any better against Klopp or Guardiola. Now, he is just a bag man for the Glazer's. Sad.

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 16:09

    Neville is always putting the boot into Liverpool, nothing ever said, Carragher has criticised Man U before, nothing said, but because its teflon coated Olly its seen as some kind of outrage, Stone and McNulty have also questioned his credentials to manage Utd and this site now pretending theyre neutral.
    Solksjaer has caused his own job to be under scrutiny not Carragher.

    • Reply posted by LFCinCA, today at 16:20

      LFCinCA replied:
      Let's not forget when Neville said united would win a title again before Liverpool at the start of the season Liverpool win the title. He's bagged on about how poor Liverpool are at every step and had the audacity to say Klopp had lost it last season when half our team were out. One way media traffic

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 16:08

    Why on earth should he be bothered? Name me any other stand up comedians that are appearing before sell out crowds of 75,000+ most weeks

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 16:11

      No chance replied:
      75,000 hecklers!!

  • Comment posted by Conor, today at 16:12

    If there's any Man U fans out there who'd like to see another club legend at the helm - please, please take Steve Bruce off us....

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:49

      dave replied:
      I still love Brucey, but I can't stand Newcastle. It's a conundrum

  • Comment posted by Zola, today at 16:18

    OLE'S AT THE WHEEL MAN!

    • Reply posted by Tickle91, today at 16:31

      Tickle91 replied:
      United are BACK

  • Comment posted by Houga Allst, today at 16:27

    If United got a decent manager they've got the players in the squad to actually do well in Europe and the PL, consistently but Ole is a little out of his depth. They've improved and can occasionally play great stuff and beat good teams but there's something lacking and at the moment they just aren't quite there to be considered league title contenders / major cup winners. Honest LFC fan.

    • Reply posted by mertymellow, today at 16:32

      mertymellow replied:
      I think the problem is that he had little control over transfers this summer. He wanted a midfielder and got two wingers.

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 16:12

    What is it you really want to say, come on Carragher spit it out...

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 16:24

    Just when I thought the Manchester bias was ending, here we go again with more news on BBC Salfords favourite Club.
    99% of football fans dont give a damn about Man U so why the fixation from BBC Salford????

    You really couldn't make it up!

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 16:27

      BenRinnes replied:
      To be honest. It's either all about Manchester, Liverpool or Chelsea. Most fans are sick of it but the BBC carry on doing whatever they want. After all. It's only the public that pay their wages.

  • Comment posted by ohcomeonnow, today at 16:10

    He intends to stay ... Great News ... for anyone who doesn't support Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by LOFC_Ed, today at 16:31

    Man Utd shirts seem to have vanished from the streets VERY quickly....

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 16:33

      John Jones replied:
      the days of half of london being full of united 'supporters' are long gone.

  • Comment posted by Battle of the Bottlers, today at 16:06

    What criticism, we all are Ole in!

  • Comment posted by welshman1948, today at 16:44

    give the the job to the best failed manger in the world Garry Neville

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 16:32

    Solksjar has turned Utd into a bunch of money grabbing last club pension topper uppers

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 16:43

    Carragher ha ha ha he couldn't manage a tin opener let alone Manchester United

    • Reply posted by Thetruth, today at 16:55

      Thetruth replied:
      Similar standard to OGS then...

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 16:42

    Jamie carragher spat at a child
    Solksjaer is clueless..it is like having Mr Bean in charge of Harrods.

    • Reply posted by HowsEverything, today at 16:51

      HowsEverything replied:
      well said, unfortunately I doubt ed or the glazers read this or any other fan comments

  • Comment posted by peteramsay, today at 16:27

    🤡le is a genius

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 16:23

    Same in every sport, there's always some smart ar*e who thinks he/she knows better (e.g. Ian Carter BBC Golf correspondent).

    • Reply posted by mickeyfin, today at 16:29

      mickeyfin replied:
      Clearly best thing in your mind is to have no-one commenting on Sport then apart from the ones that play it.

      End of HYS's as well then.

  • Comment posted by Andy58, today at 16:29

    Carragher criticising Ole or anything related to MUFC is hardly news.
    Especially when we're playing Liverpool this weekend.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 16:46

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I'm sure Liverpool are bricking it.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 16:42

    It's a results business and Man Utd are having a poor run of form going back to last season. Ole's had almost 3 years and £450m and current form is worse than when he first took over as a caretaker manager. When 90% of club fans in several polls want you sacked the pressure is truly on. He and his coaches may be working very hard but do they have the capability to work smarter?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport