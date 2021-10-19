Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee boss James McPake was sent off following a touchline dispute against Aberdeen

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson and Dundee counterpart James McPake have been charged with misconduct after red cards in their sides' weekend games.

Neilson received two bookings as Hearts drew with Rangers at Ibrox and has been offered a one-game touchline ban.

McPake was sent to the stands after a touchline fracas in his team's 2-1 win against Aberdeen.

The Dundee boss has not been offered a suspension having already been sent off this term.

McPake was red carded after his side's 1-0 loss to Rangers at Dens Park after confronting the officials about a decision not to award his side a penalty.

He faces a hearing on 4 November after being charged by the Scottish FA, while Neilson will have to answer his charge on the same date if he chooses not to accept his punishment.